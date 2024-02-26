Colorado Springs fire responding to grass fire on south side of town

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working on a grass fire at Union and Hancock.

CSFD asks that drivers avoid the area while crews work. CSFD reminds community members to not drive through an active emergency scene. They say it puts firefighters at risk as they’re working to mitigate the situation.

All of Southbound Union is shut down at Fountain.

#UPDATE all of southbound Union is shutdown at Fountain. pic.twitter.com/6qBFOFUyVB — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) February 26, 2024

This is a developing story.