Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs fire responding to grass fire on south side of town

MGN
By
today at 8:42 AM
Published 8:47 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working on a grass fire at Union and Hancock.

CSFD asks that drivers avoid the area while crews work. CSFD reminds community members to not drive through an active emergency scene. They say it puts firefighters at risk as they’re working to mitigate the situation.

All of Southbound Union is shut down at Fountain.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content