Adidas sells another batch of Yeezy sneakers left over from breakup with Ye

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Shoe and sports clothing maker Adidas says it has started a third sale of the Yeezy sneakers it was left with after severing ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The company has accompanied the sales with donations to groups fighting antisemitism and other forms of hate. Adidas broke up with Ye in 2022 over his antisemitic and other offensive comments. It has sought a way to responsibly dispose of 1.2 billion euros worth of unsold shoes. The company said it plans to release the remaining Yeezy inventory in the course of this year.

