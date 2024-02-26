A ferry sinks in the Nile in Egypt, killing at least 10 people

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say a ferry carrying day laborers sank in the Nile just outside the Egyptian capital, killing at least 10 of the 15 people on board. The five who survived were transported to a hospital and later discharged, the Ministry of Manpower said in a statement. The cause of the sinking was not made immediately clear. The ministry also allocated compensation of around $6,466 to each family of the deceased and $646 to each of the five injured. It took rescue teams hours to recover the bodies, according to local media. Ferry, railway and road accidents are common in Egypt mainly because of poor maintenance and the lack of regulations.

