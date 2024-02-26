7 people in the Cayman Islands are seriously injured in gunfire at a soccer game, police say

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police say at least seven people have been shot at a soccer match in the Cayman Islands and have been hospitalized with serious injuries. Police say the shooting occurred late Sunday in West Bay. It is located in the northwest point of Grand Cayman island. Authorities said the first shots were fired just outside the changing rooms at Ed Bush Field. No one has been arrested. Police are requesting witnesses and anonymous tips.

