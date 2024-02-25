Serbia protests after a Croatian official calls its president a Russian stooge

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia has sent a protest note after the Croatian foreign minister called Serbia’s populist president Aleksandar Vucic a Russian “satellite” in the Balkans. It is the latest spat between the two neighbors that have been at odds for most of the time since the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s. Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman told N1 television on Saturday that Vucic must decide which side he is on, Russia or the European Union. He added that whatever Vucic decides, “malign” Russian influence on the Balkans will not be tolerated.

