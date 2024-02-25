Michigan primary: What to watch as 2024 campaign shifts to the first big swing state

Michigan’s presidential primary on Tuesday will a test President Joe Biden’s ability to navigate dissent within his party over his response to Israel’s war with Hamas. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump is looking for another win that would add to his sweep of the early-voting states and move him closer to become the nominee. Michigan’s primary is the final major race on the election calendar before Super Tuesday on March 5. That’s when more than a dozen states hold elections with thousands of delegates at stake. The results this Tuesday will be closely watched for any clues about where Michigan is trending heading into the November general election.

