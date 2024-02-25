California governor launches ads to fight abortion travel bans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced an ad campaign urging voters in several Republican-controlled states to speak up against laws designed to prohibit out-of-state travel for abortions. The multistate campaign will launch Monday with a TV commercial about a measure under consideration in Tennessee. The so-called “abortion trafficking” bill sponsored by GOP state legislators would make it a felony for an adult to recruit, harbor or transport a minor to get an abortion without parental consent. Newsom says the campaign is designed to boost Joe Biden and other Democrats who believe their support for access to abortion can be a winning issue at the polls.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.