An earthquake with a preliminary 5.6 magnitude shakes Indonesia’s capital. No reports of casualties

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A moderately strong earthquake has shaken parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java and the country’s capital. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said that the shallow quake late Sunday had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and that it occurred 37.2 kilometers or 23.11 miles below the surface. The epicenter was 80 kilometers or 29 miles west-southwest of coastal town Pelabuhanratu in West Java province. The head of Indonesia’s Earthquake and Tsunami Center said the quake was strongly felt in several cities and villages and caused some to panic. High-rises in capital Jakarta swayed for several seconds,

