Why South Africa is facing a turning point in May’s national election and who the major players are

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Polls suggest South Africa faces a historic turning point in a national election in May. The ruling African National Congress could lose its majority for the first time having transformed from a liberation movement to a governing party at the end of apartheid in 1994. The ANC has been in charge of Africa’s most advanced economy for all of its 30 years of democracy since the end of white minority rule. But the party of the late Nelson Mandela has seen a gradual decline in support and analysts say this election could be a watershed moment when it slips below 50% of the vote.

