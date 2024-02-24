Timbers start fast, cruise to 3-1 victory over Rapids in opener

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Eryk Williamson scored nine minutes into the match, Antony Alves Santos added two goals before halftime and the Portland Timbers rolled to a 3-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids in a season opener. Phil Neville earns the victory in his first match as manager of the Timbers. Neville was let go by Inter Miami last season — six weeks before Lionel Messi’s arrival. Santos had goals in the 14th and 29th minutes, sending Portland into halftime with a 3-0 lead. The Rapids’ Calvin Harris had the lone goal of the second half, finding the net in the 55th minute.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.