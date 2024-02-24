Taiwan giant chipmaker TSMC opens first plant in Japan as part of key global expansion

TOKYO (AP) — Chip giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has opened in an official ceremony its first semiconductor plant in Japan as part of its ongoing global expansion. This comes as Japan is trying to regain its presence in the chip production industry. TSMC Chairman Mark Liu and founder Morris Chang took part in the ceremony on Saturday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a congratulatory video message. Japan has recently earmarked governmnet funding to revive its once dominant but now declining chips industry. Expanding in Japan could be an advantage for TSMC. It’s geographically closer to the self-governing island and is a U.S. ally as concerns about neighboring China loom large.

