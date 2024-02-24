SAG Awards 2024: See who won

By Alli Rosenbloom and Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — No commercials, some f-bombs and plenty of time for acceptance speeches.

The 30th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards – honoring actors in last year’s crop of films and television projects, nominated and voted on by fellow actors – were held Saturday at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The show is streaming live globally on Netflix – a first for the show and the streamer – which freed it up to be different from other award shows.

While this year’s ceremony did not feature a host, there have been a number of buzzy entertainers taking the stage as presenters, including Idris Elba, Billie Eilish, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Robert Downey Jr. and SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, among others.

Jennifer Aniston helped present Barbra Streisand with the SAG Life Achievement award, hailing the legend for “that voice” and calling her “a mensch.” Bradley Cooper also took to the stage as part of the tribute.

Streisand noted in her acceptance speech that she has been a member of SAG-AFTRA for more than 60 years, and reminisced about being a teen in Brooklyn dreaming of becoming an actress while reading a movie magazine and eating a “pint of coffee ice cream.” She also mentioned key players of old Hollywood who were Jewish and who fled eastern Europe to escape persecution, saying, “Now I dream of a world where such prejudice is a thing of the past.”

The first award of the night was a treat for fans of “The Devil Wears Prada,” as the stars of the 2006 film – Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt – reunited to present together.

The cast of “Succession” leads the nominations among the television categories with five. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” each scored four nominations in the motion picture categories, including earning recognition in the coveted ensemble cast category.

This is the first SAG Awards since last year’s prolonged actors’ strike in Hollywood, which happened concurrently with the WGA writers’ strike. It’s also the last major entertainment awards event before next month’s Oscars ceremony.

Find below the categories and nominees, with winners denoted in bold:

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer” *WINNER

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer” *WINNER

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Penélope Cruz, “Ferrari”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

“American Fiction”

“Barbie”

“The Color Purple”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer, “Fellow Travelers”

Jon Hamm, “Fargo”

David Oyelowo, “Lawmen: Bass Reeves”

Tony Shalhoub, “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

Steven Yeun, “Beef” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba, “Painkiller”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Bel Powley, “A Small Light”

Ali Wong, “Beef” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” *WINNER

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear” *WINNER

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Crown”

“The Gilded Age”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession” *WINNER

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear” *WINNER

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

STUNT ENSEMBLE HONORS

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” *WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

“Ahsoka”

“Barry”

“Beef”

“The Last of Us” *WINNER

“The Mandalorian”

