Lithium ion battery caused fatal fire in New York City apartment building, officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City fire officials say a lithium ion battery sparked a fire that killed one person and injured 17 others at an apartment building. The cause of Friday’s two-alarm fire was announced on Saturday. The fire began just after 2 p.m. on the third floor of a six-story building in Harlem. New York Police Department video shows firefighters being lowered by ropes from the roof to rescue people trapped on the building’s upper floors. The city has seen hundreds of fires linked to the lithium ion batteries that power electric bikes and scooters in the last few years. The Fire Department has repeatedly issued warnings and safety tips.

