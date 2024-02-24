John Wooden stamp unveiled at UCLA honoring the coach who led Bruins to a record 10 national titles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. stamp honoring John Wooden has been unveiled on the UCLA campus where he coached the Bruins to a record 10 national basketball championships in the 1960s and ’70s. Two of his former players, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Jamaal Wilkes, were on hand to honor Wooden. His oldest grandchild, Christy Impelman, recalled how Wooden personally replied to letters and autograph requests throughout his lifetime with handwritten notes he enclosed in envelopes with stamps. He is the second college basketball coach to be honored with a postage stamp. The other is James Naismith, who invented the game. Wooden was 99 when he died in 2010.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.