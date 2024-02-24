Golden State Warriors make Steve Kerr highest paid NBA coach in history

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — The Golden State Warriors have made Steve Kerr the highest-annually paid NBA coach in history.

The Warriors and Kerr have agreed to a record two-year, $35 million contract extension on Friday, Kerr’s representative Zach Rosen of Priority Sports confirmed to CNN on Saturday.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was the first to report the news.

Although San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich makes more per year, according to ESPN, Popovich also serves as president of the franchise.

The four-time NBA championship-winning coach’s contract was set to expire after the 2023-24 season. Kerr’s new deal aligns with superstar guard Steph Curry’s contract. The two-time NBA MVP has two years remaining after this season.

The 58-year-old is in his tenth season with the franchise where he has compiled a 502-264 regular season record, 99-41 in the post season.

The 2015-16 Coach of the Year winner has led Golden State to six Western Conference titles and the league’s regular season record for wins in one season (73).

On the court Friday night, the (29-26) Warriors beat the (14-42) Charlotte Hornets 97-84 at home for the team’s eighth win in its last nine games.

