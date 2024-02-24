Former NFL star Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of DUI, authorities in Washington state say

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say former NFL star Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence. A Washington State Patrol trooper who helped respond to the traffic stop in a statement of probable cause reported talking to Sherman and noticing “the odor of intoxicants” and that Sherman’s eyes appeared to be “bloodshot and watery.” An email seeking comment was sent to a representative for Sherman listed on his social media sites and for an attorney who has represented him in the past. Sherman spent much of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He more recently has worked as a football analyst.

