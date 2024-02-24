An Australian tourist has gone missing in Zimbabwe’s famous Victoria Falls park, officials say

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — An Australian tourist has gone missing in Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls National Park, home to one of the world’s natural wonders, the country’s parks spokesman said. Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority spokesman told The Associated Press that the tourist went missing in the vast rainforest on Friday, adding that a search team, including police and sniffer dogs, has been deployed. Such incidences are rare in Victoria Falls, a destination that attracts thousands of tourists from across the globe for its majestic water curtain that tumbles down more than 350 feet from the mighty Zambezi River to a gorge below.

