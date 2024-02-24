Here’s how Trump won in South Carolina — and what it could mean for his chances in November

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump won over South Carolina Republicans as the candidate who voters believe can win in November, keep the country safe and has the mental capability to be president. Trump cruised to victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday with the support of an almost unwavering base of loyal voters. AP VoteCast found that Republicans in the state are broadly aligned with Trumps’s goals: Many question the value of supporting Ukraine’s fight against Russia; most see immigrants as hurting the U.S., and an overwhelming majority suspect that there are nefarious political motives behind Trump’s multiple criminal indictments.

By JOSH BOAK and LINLEY SANDERS Associated Press

