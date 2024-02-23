Wyoming starts selecting presidential delegates Saturday. But there’s not a statewide election

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina isn’t the only state holding a presidential contest this weekend. Republican party officials in two Wyoming counties will meet on Saturday to begin awarding the first of the state’s 29 delegates to the Republican National Convention this summer, but the contest won’t much resemble the South Carolina primary or any other presidential vote held so far this year. The state is one of a handful to use a “caucus-convention” system, similar in some ways to the more familiar Iowa caucuses but with some notable differences. Twenty-three GOP delegates will be awarded at county conventions over the next two weeks.

