Watch melted during atomic blast over Hiroshima sells for more than $31,000

BOSTON (AP) — A watch melted during the August 6, 1945 bombing of Hiroshima sold at auction Thursday for more than $31,000. The watch is frozen in time at the moment of the detonation of the atomic bomb — 8:15 a.m. — during the closing days of World War ll. Boston-based RR Auction said the small brass-tone watch was recovered from the ruins of the Japanese city and offers a glimpse into the immense destruction of the first atomic bomb detonated over a city. Other auction items included a signed copy of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong’s “The Little Red Book,” which sold for $250,000.

