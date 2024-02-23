US and South Korea fly warplanes in interception drills after North Korea’s missile tests

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea and the United States have mobilized advanced stealth fighters as their militaries staged a joint drill over the Korean Peninsula. Friday’s training comes after rival North Korea conducted a spate of missile tests this year. South Korea’s air force says the drill involved fifth-generation stealth F-35A fighter jets from both countries and other fighter jets from South Korea. It says the U.S. F-35As were deployed in South Korea on Wednesday from Kadena Air Base in Japan. North Korea has bolstered its weapons tests since 2022 in what experts call a bid to increase its leverage in future diplomacy.

