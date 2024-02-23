Unveiling the Impact of HISD’s New Education System (NES) on Student Performance

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Feb. 23, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a recent announcement, Houston Independent School District (HISD) revealed its ambitious plans to expand the New Education System (NES) to 130 campuses, representing a significant shift in the educational landscape. However, amidst this expansion, concerns have been raised regarding academic decline and its implications for student success.

The NES initiative, slated for implementation in nearly half of HISD’s campuses, has sparked conversations surrounding equity and access to quality education. With a focus on transforming struggling schools, HISD aims to address educational disparities and uplift historically marginalized student populations.

A recent analysis conducted by Good Reason Houston sheds light on the stark realities faced by students within the NES framework. Key findings underscore the challenges faced by students from historically marginalized backgrounds, who disproportionately populate NES schools. These students, predominantly Black or Hispanic and economically disadvantaged, face significant hurdles in meeting grade-level standards and achieving academic success.

In 2023, students enrolled in NES schools were only half as likely to meet grade-level standards compared to their counterparts in non-NES schools. Moreover, chronic absenteeism emerged as a pressing concern, with NES students twice as likely to be considered chronically absent—a factor with far-reaching implications for both school funding and academic outcomes.

The analysis also highlights disparities in college readiness among NES graduates, painting a concerning picture of educational attainment and future prospects. NES graduates lag behind their peers from non-NES schools, raising questions about the efficacy of the educational reforms implemented under the NES framework.

As HISD navigates this critical juncture in its educational journey, stakeholders are called upon to address systemic challenges and prioritize the needs of all students. With an unwavering commitment to equity and excellence, HISD must work collaboratively to ensure that every student receives the support and resources needed to thrive academically.

As we confront the realities of academic decline within the NES framework, it is imperative that we remain steadfast in our dedication to student success. Together, we can build a brighter future for all students, regardless of background or circumstance.

Conclusion:

As HISD forges ahead with the expansion of the New Education System, it is essential to confront the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. By addressing disparities and prioritizing student success, HISD can chart a course towards a more equitable and inclusive educational system that uplifts all students.

