Unlock Financial Freedom: Join Us for “A Total Money Makeover” at First Colony Branch Library

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

Feb. 22, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Embark on a transformative journey towards financial freedom with Fort Bend County Libraries’ First Colony Branch Library. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, March 12, as we unveil “A Total Money Makeover” workshop from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at the library’s Meeting Room, nestled within the vibrant community at 2121 Austin Parkway in Sugar Land.

Led by esteemed financial coach Karen Feliz, this workshop promises to equip attendees with essential tools for mastering personal finances. Delve into the art of cultivating sound financial habits, as Feliz unveils a comprehensive roadmap to liberate yourself from the shackles of debt. From tackling credit card balances to navigating student loans and beyond, discover practical strategies for achieving lasting financial wellness.

But that’s not all—Feliz will also delve into the nuances of saving money, unravel the mysteries behind credit scores, and illuminate the path towards major milestones such as purchasing a car outright and saving for a home down payment.

This invaluable program is open to all members of the public, completely free of charge. For further details and updates, visit the Fort Bend County Libraries website at fortbend.lib.tx.us or reach out directly to the First Colony Branch Library at 281-238-2800. Alternatively, you can contact the library system’s Communications Office at 281-633-4734.

Empower yourself with the knowledge and skills to forge a brighter financial future. Join us at First Colony Branch Library for “A Total Money Makeover,” where the journey to financial freedom begins.

Conclusion:

As we navigate the complexities of personal finance, initiatives like “A Total Money Makeover” offer a beacon of hope and guidance. Join us as we embark on this transformative journey together, paving the way towards a future of financial stability and prosperity.

For further details and updates, visit the Fort Bend County Libraries website at fortbend.lib.tx.us or reach out directly to the First Colony Branch Library at 281-238-2800.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.