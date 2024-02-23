Unexploded WWII bomb in English city of Plymouth to be transported by convoy and disposed of at sea

LONDON (AP) — An unexploded World War II bomb is to be transported through the southwestern English city of Plymouth by a military convoy and disposed of at sea. Devon and Cornwall Police said Friday that the bomb, which was found in a residential yard on Tuesday, will be disposed of at sea beyond the breakwater. More than 3,000 people have been evacuated from their homes and those living in the vicinity of the route being taken by the convoy should leave their homes, too. An assessment by bomb disposal experts concluded that there would be too high a risk of significant damage if the device were detonated in the yard.

