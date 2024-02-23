Trump’s lawyers seek to suspend $83M defamation verdict, citing ‘strong probability’ it won’t stand

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked a New York judge to suspend an $83.3 million defamation verdict against the former president, saying there was a “strong probability” that it would be reduced on appeal, if not eliminated. The lawyers made the request in a filing late Friday in Manhattan federal court. A Manhattan jury awarded the sum to advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in late January after hearing evidence at a five-day damages trial that the writer’s life had been harmed by Trump’s repeated insistence that she made up her claims against him to promote a book and damage him politically.

