Trump says his criminal indictments boosted his appeal to Black voters

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump claims his multiple criminal indictments have boosted his support among Black Americans because they see him as a victim of discrimination. He appeared to compare his legal plight to the historic legacy of prejudice in the U.S. legal system during a speech Friday night at the Black Conservative Foundation’s gala a day before the South Carolina primary. Trump argues he is the victim of political persecution, even though there is no evidence President Joe Biden or White House officials influenced the filing of 91 felony charges against him.

