The SAG Awards will stream Saturday live on Netflix. Here’s what to know

Since Netflix launched into original films, the streaming service has been an annual force in Hollywood’s awards season. On Saturday, at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, it will play host, too. The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards will for the first time stream live on Netflix, beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. The ceremony should find a much larger audience than it has in recent years — and not just because it presents another battle between “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie,” the lead nominees. This time, the SAGs are live to Netflix’s 260 million global subscribers. Key races include Cillian Murphy and Paul Giamatti for best actor, and Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone for best actress.

