Suspect in a Colorado college dorm fatal shooting had threatened to kill roommate, affidavit says

DENVER (AP) — A court document shows that a college student charged in the Feb. 16 killing of his roommate and another person told his roommate he would “kill him” if he was asked to take out the trash again. The arrest affidavit released Friday recounts details provided by a 3rd roommate following the killing of Samuel Knopp and Celie Rain Montgomery in a dorm room at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. Nicholas Jordan is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, felony menacing and committing a crime of violence in the fatal shootings.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.