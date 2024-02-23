South African prosecutors seek extradition orders in the case of $580K stolen from the president

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Prosecutors say they are seeking extradition orders and the arrest of more suspects over the 2020 theft of around $580,000 in U.S. cash that was hidden in a couch at South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ranch. The theft only became public in 2022 and engulfed Ramaphosa in scandal and sparked an investigation by financial authorities. He was cleared of wrongdoing and survived an impeachment vote in Parliament. Ramaphosa will seek a second and final five-year term in a national election on May 29, when the ANC is expected to face a stern challenge to retain its majority. The ANC has governed South Africa for 30 years since the end of apartheid in 1994.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.