Santa Fe’s Bishop’s Lodge Offers Unique Spring Break Experiences

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

Feb. 23, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As spring break approaches, travelers are eagerly seeking their next adventure. For those looking for a blend of relaxation and excitement, Santa Fe’s Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, has unveiled a series of new seasonal experiences. These offerings are designed to cater to families, couples, and groups of friends, promising an unforgettable spring break.

One of the highlights is the 4×4 Excursions, where guests can embark on off-road adventures in vintage Swiss Army vehicles. These Pinzgauer vehicles, originally created for military use in the late 1960s, offer a thrilling ride through wild terrains and breathtaking vistas. It’s an experience that promises excitement and unforgettable memories.

For those interested in art and history, the Footsteps of O’Keeffe experience is a must. This immersive day-long journey retraces the steps of Georgia O’Keeffe, one of America’s most notable artists. Guests will visit some of her favorite painting spots near her winter house in Abiquiu, including Plaza Blanca, Cerro Pedernal, and the Chama River overlook. The experience also includes visits to the O’Keeffe Welcome Center and Bode’s, her favorite general store in Abiquiu.

For those looking to tap into their creative side, the High Desert Painting Experience offers a two-hour workshop where guests can create their own interpretation of New Mexico’s enchanting landscape. Led by expert instructors, the workshop uses watercolor techniques to capture the vibrant skies, sweeping vistas, and unique flora of the high desert. Participants will leave with a finished painting and valuable insights into color theory and creative intuition.

These experiences are just a taste of what Bishop’s Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection, has to offer this spring break. Whether you’re seeking adventure, art, or relaxation, there’s something for everyone at this vibrant and playful destination. For more information and to book your spring break getaway, visit the full experience page here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.