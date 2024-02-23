Oklahoma homebuilding company on mission to help return a lost friend

By Kilee Thomas

TUTTLE, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An Oklahoma homebuilding company is on a mission to help return a lost friend.

A stuffed elephant was left behind in a model home in Tuttle. After taking a closer look and listen, the company knew it was no ordinary toy.

When you press the elephant’s chest, you can hear a heartbeat. It is no ordinary stuffed animal and why Oklahome Homebuilders are desperate to return the little guy home.

“This is not just a stuffed animal. This is somebody’s friend. This is a memory and we’ve got to find the owner,” said Jennifer Hodgens, a realtor with Oklahome Homebuilders.

The stuffed “heartbeat elephant” was discovered three days ago by a designer who helped stage a model home in Tuttle for the parade of homes. After the house was sold, all the staged children’s toys were taken out and the elephant was found.

“We had it opened from September to February so we’ve had hundreds of people come through this house and especially- this was in one of the most special rooms in the home. It’s a secret kid’s hidden playroom. He kind of got lost somewhere in there. My guess is the child came with his family and brought this along and got lost playing with the toys and left him behind,” Hodgens said.

Oklahome Homebuilders immediately took to social media, asking if anyone recognized the special elephant. The post has been shared over 1,000 times but still no luck.

“I was sad. I was sad for somebody because I know this has to be something very very special to whoever it belongs to. After reaching out to the company, they sell a lot to hospitals and NICU’s. It’s often used for somebody who loses a baby or for baby showers for an unborn baby,” Hodgens said.

By sharing Mr. Elephant’s story, they hope to reunite him with his family.

“He’s been on quite the adventure but I’m sure he’s ready to get back home too,” Hodgens said.

The stuffed animal also doesn’t have a serial number but was made by My Baby’s Heartbeat Bear. If you recognize the stuffed animal, contact Oklahome Homebuilders at 405-509-2299 or at hello@oklahome.com

