New resource bank giving insights on gun violence in Colorado

COLORADO (KRDO) -- The Office of Gun Violence Prevention is partnering with the Injury and Violence Prevention Center to publish the state’s first-ever resource bank on gun violence. The Colorado Gun Violence Prevention Resource Bank will serve as a data hub for researchers and the general community.

Its goal is to prevent gun violence throughout our state through education on firearm-related insights. The resource includes an interactive dashboard with information on firearm injuries and deaths in the state. It also has data on Colorado gun laws, safe storage best practices, and information about requesting an extreme risk protection order.

The resource bank comes after data showed an average of more than 900 people died per year in Colorado due to guns between 2016 and 2021. Colorado ranked 18th in the country for firearm-related deaths in 20-21.

