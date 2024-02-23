New designers make a splash at Moschino, Tod’s and Blumarine during Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — Designers have been making an impression at their new brands during Milan Fashion Week. Creative positions can sometimes be a game of musical chairs: Matteo Tamburini showed his first collection for Tod’s on Friday just hours before his predecessor there, Walter Chiapponi, made his debut as creative director of Blumarine. Adrian Appiolaza premiered his first collection in a bittersweet moment just a month and a half after being named. His appointment followed the sudden death of David Renne just 10 days into his tenure.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.