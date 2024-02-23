NCAA president says Congress must act to preserve sports at colleges that can’t pay athletes

WASHINGTON (AP) — NCAA President Charlie Baker says action by Congress was needed to protect what he described as the “95 percent” of athletes whose ability to play college sports would be endangered by a court ruling or regulatory decision declaring them as employees of their schools. Baker spoke to a small group of reporters in Washington on Friday and was hopeful about the prospect of Congress granting the NCAA a limited antitrust exemption that would protect it from litigation. The NCAA is facing several lawsuits that could result in athletes being classified as employees. But Baker says the vast majority of schools lose money on sports and could not afford to pay athletes.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.