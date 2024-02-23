Manitou Springs police arrest man on multiple charges related to sexual assault of a child

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) executed an arrest warrant on Thursday for a man wanted on "numerous sexual assault charges."

According to the MSPD, the Monument Police Department and Colorado Springs Police Department assisted in the arrest of 57-year-old James Walter at 1328 Republic Dr. in Colorado Springs. He was arrested without incident and is being held without bond at the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

According to the MSPD, Walter was arrested on the following charges:

Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust (victim 15-18) Class 4 felony. Two counts. Sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust (victim less than 15). Class 3 felony. Sexual assault on a child in a position of trust (pattern). Class 3 felony. Assault in the second degree, domestic violence. Class 4 felony.

The MSPD said "to hold this investigation to a high standard and to protect the identity and rights of any victim(s) involved," no further information regarding this arrest will be released. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the MSPD at (719) 685-5407.