Man who uses drones to help hunters recover deer carcasses will appeal verdict he violated laws
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man who uses drones to try to locate wounded deer shot by hunters so they can retrieve their carcasses has been convicted of violating state hunting laws. But Joshua Wingenroth plans to appeal the verdicts handed down Thursday by Lancaster County District Judge Raymond Sheller. The case apparently marked the first time anyone has been cited and tried in Pennsylvania for using a drone to recover a dead game animal and it hinged on whether the 35-year old Downingtown man was involved in hunting as defined by state law. In issuing his verdict, the judge called on lawmakers to address the issues raised in the case, saying “everyone is playing catchup to science.”