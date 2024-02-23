Louisiana advances a bill expanding death penalty methods in an effort to resume executions
SARA CLINE
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — In an effort to resume Louisiana’s death row executions that have been paused for 14 years, lawmakers on Friday advanced a bill that would add the use of nitrogen gas and electrocution as possible methods to carry out capital punishment. As red states add execution methods — from firing squads in Idaho to oxygen deprivation using nitrogen in Alabama — Louisiana is one step closer to joining the list, with lawmakers in the state’s House approving a bill Friday. The legislation now heads to the Senate, where Republicans hold a two-third majority, for debate and possible final passage. Louisiana’s conservative Gov. Jeff Landry has signaled that he will sign the legislation into law if it reaches his desk.