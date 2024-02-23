Louisiana advances a bill expanding death penalty methods in an effort to resume executions

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — In an effort to resume Louisiana’s death row executions that have been paused for 14 years, lawmakers on Friday advanced a bill that would add the use of nitrogen gas and electrocution as possible methods to carry out capital punishment. As red states add execution methods — from firing squads in Idaho to oxygen deprivation using nitrogen in Alabama — Louisiana is one step closer to joining the list, with lawmakers in the state’s House approving a bill Friday. The legislation now heads to the Senate, where Republicans hold a two-third majority, for debate and possible final passage. Louisiana’s conservative Gov. Jeff Landry has signaled that he will sign the legislation into law if it reaches his desk.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.