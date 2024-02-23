London police confirm that body recovered from river was that of chemical attack suspect Abdul Ezedi

LONDON (AP) — London police have confirmed that a body pulled from the River Thames earlier this week is that of Abdul Ezedi, a man wanted over a chemical attack that injured his former partner and her two young daughters. The Metropolitan Police said Friday that a post-mortem has confirmed his cause of death as drowning. Police launched a nationwide manhunt for Ezedi after the attack in the Clapham area of south London on Jan. 31 that saw the mother-of-two doused with a corrosive alkali. Some of the chemical injured her 8-year-old daughter, while the 3-year-old had her head slammed into the ground.

