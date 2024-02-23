Lansing Police swears in 10-year-old with brain tumor

By Larry Wallace

LANSING, Michigan (WSYM) — Kaleb Blevins, 10, hasn’t had the easiest life. Just three years ago, he was diagnosed with a life changing illness. “Kaleb has an atypical meningiomas tumor,” said Kaleb’s great aunt Brigid Schlossberg. “They tried to operate on it twice and the last time they said they couldn’t get it all.”

But because of his bright smile and personality you would never be able to tell Kaleb is battling something so serious. He’s like the typical fourth grader. He loves playing, going to school and has big goals for his career.

“Kaleb has wanted to be a police officer for about two years and that’s all he talks about,” Schlossberg said

On Thursday, that dream came true. Kaleb was sworn into the Lansing police department. At the event were Kaleb’s family, Lansing police officer sand elected officials.

“This is where we make our impact on people,” said Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee. “When we deal with kids we don’t want their first interaction to be a negative one and when kids could se we are humans we do have a heart and want to do the best for our community, this is why we get in this profession.”

A certificate and cool LPD hat made it official and by the end of the event, guests had some encouraging words for Kaleb.

“Keep up the fight,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor. “You have a lot of friends and family so keep up the fight and we all love you.”

