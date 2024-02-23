Kenya mourns as marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum is given a state funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s world marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum has been given a state funeral as many urged the government to do more to protect the country’s famous athletes. Hundreds of dignitaries — from Kenyan President William Ruto to Sebastian Coe, head of World Athletics — joined family, friends and fans of Kiptum in paying last respects as he was interred in Naiberi, near his hometown of Chepkorio in western Kenya. The 24-year-old was set to be a superstar of long-distance running, having broken the world record in what was only his third appearance in an elite marathon. He was killed along with his coach in a car crash in Kenya earlier this month.

