Inside the enduring movie homes of Jack Fisk, production design legend

NEW YORK (AP) — The legendary production designer Jack Fisk has for half a century been building some of the most indelible homes and structures of movies. He crafted the grand Victorian that peers down from above the wheat fields in Terrence Malick’s “Days of Heaven.” He erected the oil derrick of Paul Thomas Anderson’s “There Will Be Blood.” And he built Mollie Burkhardt’s Osage home for Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon.” “Killers of the Flower Moon” expands the wide swath of American ground, and history, that Fisk has covered. And it’s earned Fisk his third Oscar nomination, a capstone to a career crafting rough-hewn on-screen worlds with such fine-grained dimensionality that you feel as though you walked through them.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.