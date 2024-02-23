Hungary and Sweden agree on defense deal ahead of final vote on Sweden’s NATO accession

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The prime ministers of Hungary and Sweden have concluded a defense industry agreement that will expand Budapest’s fleet of Swedish-built fighter jets. The agreement will pave the way for Hungary’s ratification of Sweden’s long-delayed NATO bid. Friday’s meeting in Budapest between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, came after months of heightened tensions between the two countries over Hungary’s refusal to give its backing for Sweden to join NATO. In a news conference following their bilateral meeting, Kristersson said Sweden would sell four Swedish-made JAS 39 Gripen jets to Hungary, expanding its current fleet of 14 jets. Orbán said it was an important step in building trust between the two countries.

