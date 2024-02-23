Extreme cold warnings issued for some Canadian provinces

By Dorcas Marfo

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Falling temperatures are prompting extreme cold warnings in parts of Canada, according to CTV Your Morning’s meteorologist Kelsey McEwen.

Provinces including Ontario and Quebec will experience a brief drop in temperatures as a strong arctic cold front sweeps south.

McEwen said Quebec is under a flash freeze warning, with temperatures dropping 10 degrees Friday. Extreme cold warnings are in effect for northern Quebec.

In southern Ontario, arctic fronts will prompt lake-effect snow in Huron and Georgian Bay. In the north, extreme cold warnings are issued, McEwen said.

The lower Great Lakes areas, including Toronto, will have a cold Saturday and morning wind chills will hit the -20s.

In addition to the chilling temperatures, parts of Ontario are under a dense fog advisory Friday morning, including Toronto, Hamilton, Kingston, Windsor, and Niagara.

The cold front won’t last forever as temperatures are set to warm again for places across Canada by Sunday or Monday, McEwen said.

Rain and snow are forecast for Atlantic Canada, with rainfall warnings of 25 to 50 millimetres in the Maritimes. Newfoundland and Labrador is expected to get up to 100 millimetres of rain and wind gusts of 60 to 80 km/h starting Friday night through Saturday.

McEwen said “runoff”—more water than the land can absorb—is expected due to rain, snow melt and partially or fully frozen ground.

Freezing rain is forecast for the Avalon Peninsula on Friday.

Residents in the Northwest Territories can expect a winter storm, including Yellowknife, as strong wind gusts near 70 km/h and snow will move Friday, topped with wind chill near – 40.

B.C. and Alberta mountain passes will get a dose of snow and blowing snow Sunday into Monday.

There were no weather alerts issued for the Prairie provinces or Yukon as of Friday morning.

