Burglaries and arsons at WVU faculty member’s office under investigation

By Madeline Bartos

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (KDKA) — West Virginia University police are investigating after they said someone broke into a faculty member’s office twice, reportedly stealing test materials.

The university police department sent out a campus warning on Friday after burglary and arson reports at the Life Science Building this week.

According to university police, in the first burglary reported Wednesday morning, someone broke into a faculty member’s office on the fourth floor sometime between Monday afternoon and Wednesday morning. Officers said they found evidence of forced entry to the door lock, including burn marks. The faculty member reported testing material was missing from the office.

The second burglary was reported Friday morning, and police said they found the same office once again broken into overnight. Officers said they saw new tool and burn markings on the office door, but this time, nothing was reported stolen.

After the second report, police said they discovered five more office doors had similar damage, indicating attempted entry.

Officers are now trying to track down a suspect or suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call 203-293-2677 or visit university police at 992 Elmer Prince Drive. Information can be given anonymously.

