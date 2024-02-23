Bun B’s Trill Burgers and Chef Ronnie Killen Debut Exclusive Menu for 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Feb. 23, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — As the excitement mounts for the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Trill Burgers, in collaboration with culinary maestro Chef Ronnie Killen and Houston’s own Bun B, introduces two exclusive menu additions guaranteed to tantalize taste buds and elevate the Rodeo experience.

Crafted by Trill Burgers’ master chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares, these delectable offerings will be exclusively available at the Trill Burgers Rodeo booth in Rodeo Plaza (RP65) adjacent to NRG Center at NRG Park from Feb. 27 through March 17.

Introducing the New Menu Items:

Trillen’s Burger: Indulge in the ultimate flavor fusion featuring two succulent all-beef smash burger patties, adorned with gooey American cheese, crispy bacon, and tantalizing beer-battered onion rings. But wait, it doesn’t stop there! This culinary masterpiece is crowned with the pièce de résistance – Ronnie Killen’s Sweet Barbecue Sauce. For the ultimate carnivorous indulgence, opt for a generous portion of Killen’s BBQ brisket on top.

Trillen’s Brisket Fries: Prepare to embark on a flavor journey like no other with Trill Burgers’ signature fries elevated to new heights. Loaded with mouthwatering Killen’s BBQ brisket, luscious white queso, zesty chipotle aioli, tangy pickled onions, crisp pickles, and fiery jalapenos, each bite of these brisket fries is a symphony of taste sensations.

Celebrating Houston’s Iconic Event:

These BBQ-infused delights are crafted to pay homage to Houston’s most cherished tradition – the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™. Additionally, Trill Burgers’ outdoor Rodeo Plaza location will offer the OG Burger and Vegan OG Burger combos, ensuring there’s something to satisfy every craving.

Event Details:

Location: Trill Burgers Rodeo booth, Rodeo Plaza (RP65) at NRG Park

Date: Feb. 27 – March 17, 2024

Limitations: Customers can purchase a maximum of two items per order at all Trill Burgers locations at NRG Park. Trill Burgers’ four locations inside NRG Stadium (Sections 115, 135, 522, and 548) will exclusively serve beef OG Burger combos.

Bun B Takes Center Stage:

Adding to the excitement, Houston’s own Bun B will grace the rotating star stage for the third consecutive year. Don’t miss his “All-American Takeover” on March 12, featuring electrifying guest performances by Rick Ross, E-40, Too Short, That Mexican OT, and more. Secure your tickets now at rodeohouston.com to witness this unforgettable musical extravaganza.

Prepare to embark on a culinary journey like no other at the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, where Trill Burgers and Chef Ronnie Killen redefine BBQ bliss with their exclusive menu offerings.

For more updates and information, visit Trill Burgers’ official website and follow them on social media.

