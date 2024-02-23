At 79, Rod Stewart shows no signs of slowing down, with a new swing album with Jools Holland

NEW YORK (AP) — Sir Rod Stewart will not be slowed. At 79, he continues full-throttle. Some highlights in 2024 include his 200th show at his Las Vegas residency and a new swing album. “Swing Fever,” is a collaboration with Jools Holland’s Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, and tackles some of those timeless tunes from the Big Band era, like “Pennies From Heaven,” “Lullaby of Broadway” and “Sentimental Journey.” No stranger to the American songbook, Stewart had one request for Holland.“I’m not going to do any slow songs.” Stewart expressed gratitude singing songs crafted at a time before bands were writing their own music, and songwriter was a specific job.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.