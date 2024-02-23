Alabama lawmakers are planning legislation to ‘protect’ IVF after state Supreme Court ruling, sources say. Here’s the latest

By Elizabeth Wolfe and Dianne Gallagher, CNN

(CNN) — Fallout continues in the wake of the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling last week that frozen embryos are children – an unprecedented decision that critics say could have a chilling effect on access to IVF treatments in the state.

Here are the latest developments:

A bipartisan effort is underway in the Alabama House and Senate to draft “clarifying” legislation that would “protect” in vitro fertilization treatments following the court’s ruling, state legislative sources told CNN.

Alabama House Democrats already introduced a bill on Thursday that would establish that fertilized human eggs stored outside of a uterus are not considered human beings under state law.

Republican state senators are soon expected to file similar legislation, one source said, but they were unsure of the exact timing.

The lawmakers’ efforts come as medical experts and critics fear the court’s decision – which can put those who discard of unwanted embryos at risk of being held liable for wrongful death – could have a profound effect on fertility treatment operations in the state and devastating ramifications for people hoping to build their families through IVF.

Already, at least three fertility clinics in Alabama have halted certain IVF treatment programs amid concerns that their medical personnel could be at legal risk.

What the court ruled

In its first-of-a-kind ruling, the court said embryos – whether they’re within or out of a uterus – are children and would be protected under Alabama’s Wrongful Death of a Minor Act, which allows parents to sue for punitive damages when their child dies.

The court in its majority opinion nodded to a 2018 amendment to the Alabama constitution which provides protections for “the rights of the unborn child,” including the right to life.

The Medical Association of the State of Alabama, which weighed in prior to the court’s decision, warned the ruling would create an “enormous potential for civil liability” for fertility specialists, because embryos can be damaged or become unsuitable for pregnancy at any time during an IVF process, including when they are being thawed.

The decision could also mean people are unable to discard embryos if they no longer wish to use them, requiring them to be stored in perpetuity – even if one or both of the parents die, the association said.

But the full legal significance of the court’s decision remains unclear, and the Alabama Attorney General’s Office hasn’t issued any guidance on the matter.

“It’s not our case,” Amanda Priest, spokesperson for Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, told CNN Thursday. “We have not been involved at all.”

Priest said she couldn’t share whether the office had received inquiries from clinics seeking legal guidance. She didn’t immediately respond to specific questions about whether the state would charge people who destroy embryos with a crime.

Critics fear significant ripple effect

Medical experts and critics have expressed concern that the ruling could have widespread consequences for those providing or seeking fertility treatments in Alabama – and warn it may soon have profound impacts elsewhere in the country.

They say it could send liability costs skyrocketing, making fertility treatment prices prohibitive for many families; it could discourage medical providers from performing infertility treatments in fear of being held liable each time an embryo does not turn into a successful pregnancy; and it could mean parents will now be forced to pay for lifelong storage fees of embryos they will never be allowed to discard, even if they don’t want any more children.

In his dissenting opinion, Alabama Supreme Court Justice Greg Cook said he has “no doubt that there are many Alabama citizens praying to be parents who will no longer have that opportunity.”

“No rational medical provider would continue to provide services for creating and maintaining frozen embryos knowing that they must continue to maintain such frozen embryos forever or risk the penalty of a Wrongful Death Act claim,” Cook wrote.

One Alabama fertility doctor, Dr. Andrew Harper, said the ruling has provided “motivation to move embryos from in-house to outside, off-site storage facility.”

By doing so, Harper said, patients would have the ability to decide what happens to them. “Ultimately, it should be (the patient’s) right to make the disposition, however she chooses,” he said.

Critics of the ruling also worry it has created a roadmap for groups and legislators across the country who may wish to target fertility treatments.

“You now have a Supreme Court very emphatically say that a frozen embryo is a person and we’re going to see now other states trying to codify that,” said Barbara Collura, president and CEO of the patient advocacy organization RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association.

‘I’m just trying to hold myself together emotionally’

For women and partners in Alabama trying to conceive through IVF, the days following the court ruling have been fraught with confusion and uncertainty over how it will impact them – adding yet another layer of stress to an already emotionally and physically tasking process.

Kelly Belmont, who has been undergoing IVF treatment in the state, said thinking about the ruling is “consuming my life completely.”

“We’ve already invested so much time and money and just physical and emotional anguish into this process, and to think that it could have all been for nothing and that we could be ending our journey to be able to have children – it’s absolutely terrifying,” Belmont told CNN.

Belmont’s fertility clinic is continuing all treatments for now, she said, but her husband is fearful that may change.

“I’m just trying to hold myself together emotionally,” Belmont said. “It’s so stressful. And anyone who’s ever tried to conceive will tell you one of the worst things in the world that you can be is stressed.”

People who have already stored their embryos in Alabama are now faced with uncertainty over whether they will be able to decide to dispose of them within the state or if they will need to shoulder years of unwanted storage fees.

Dr. Mamie McClean, with Alabama Fertility Specialists, told CNN earlier this week that she had already heard from more than 30 patients since the ruling who were concerned they won’t have control over what happens to their frozen embryos.

“We worry that if this ruling and its worst case becomes true, that we will be limited in the ability to keep frozen embryos in the state of Alabama, which will make fertility care riskier and more expensive for patients, and ultimately limit the access to care that women in Alabama have,” McClean said.

Could the case go to the Supreme Court?

While the US Supreme Court does have the power to review state top court rulings, the justices in Washington, DC, do not typically take up appeals of state court rulings that don’t include an interpretation of the US Constitution or federal law.

The majority ruling in this case rested solely on the justices’ interpretation of state law and an amendment to Alabama’s constitution.

Most likely, there’s no route to the US Supreme Court for this case, said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

“The US Supreme Court’s ability to review state supreme court decisions is limited to decisions that turn on a question of federal law,” Vladeck said. “Here, the issue is how Alabama is interpreting its own state constitution.”

“There could be a case claiming that Alabama’s constitution as so interpreted violates the federal Constitution, but unless I’m missing something, that’s not this case,” Vladeck added.

CNN's Devan Cole, Isabel Rosales, Christina Maxouris, Meg Tirrell, Chris Youd, Maxime Tamsett, Abby Phillip and Paradise Afshar contributed to this report.

