A Vienna court is to deliver its verdict in former Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz’s trial

VIENNA (AP) — A Vienna court is likely to deliver its verdict in the trial of former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who is charged with making false statements to a parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption in his first government. Once a rising star among conservatives in Europe, Kurz resigned in 2021 after a separate corruption probe opened and has since left politics. Kurz, who denies the charge, could face up to three years in prison if convicted. A verdict is expected on Friday. The case marks the first time in more than 30 years that a former Austrian chancellor has stood trial.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.