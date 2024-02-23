A search warrant reveals additional details about a nonbinary teen’s death in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A recently released police search warrant is revealing more details in the case of a nonbinary Oklahoma student who died a day after a high school bathroom fight. The warrant filed in Tulsa County court on Wednesday shows that Nex Benedict’s eyes had rolled back into their head, their hands were curled and they were struggling to breathe in the family’s home in Owasso before they later died at the hospital on Feb. 8. The warrant also shows investigators took pictures, collected evidence swabs and retrieved records of the students involved in the altercation in their search of the school.

By KEN MILLER and PHILIP MARCELO Associated Press

