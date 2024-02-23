$454 million judgment against Trump is finalized, starting clock on appeal in civil fraud case
By JAKE OFFENHARTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The staggering civil fraud judgment against Donald Trump was finalized by a New York county clerk on Friday. The procedural step makes official a verdict that put the former president on the hook for more than $454 million in fines and interest. It also starts a 30-day clock for Trump to appeal. In the meantime, his debt will rack up daily interest totaling nearly $112,000 each day. A New York judge ordered Trump to pay the sum in a ruling last week that found he inflated his wealth for years in order to build his real estate empire. Trump has denied wrongdoing and vowed to appeal.